‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 89 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is fast approaching on the English dub, and now Goku has to recruit the final two members for the Universe 7 team. But how will recruiting Master Roshi and Tien go?

Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku needs the final two fighters for the Universe 7 team, so he heads to Master Roshi’s. But Roshi’s not there because he received a special invitation to work with Tien’s students, as he’s become a master with a full-on dojo in his time off-screen. Suddenly a mysterious woman (named Yurin) arrives trying to become a student, and Master Roshi is happy to see her, naturally. Tien refuses her at first because he doesn’t like the fact she wants to do it for vain reasons, though Master Roshi creepily takes her away and vows to teach her. Goku arrives and extends an invitation to the Tournament of Power to Tien, and asks for Master Roshi, who has put Yurin in a miniskirt. It’s at this moment that Yurin mentions to herself that she’s got some bad intention of coming to the dojo, but Roshi doesn’t notice and is too busy trying to fondle her inappropriately. Tien refuses to enter because he can’t just leave his students, and it’s then that chaos erupts. Tien’s students have become mind controlled zombies who are attacking innocents in the area. Cabba is then seen on Universe 6 trying to recruit Caulifla to the Universe 6 team, and talks don’t go well until he transforms into a Super Saiyan. He promises to teach her how to do it if she joins, and suggests that she would want to increase her potential. Her interest has been peaked. It turns out Yurin attacked the dojo to specifically defeat Tien. She was at the Crane School with Tien and Chiaotzu way back when, but felt betrayed when Tien left. She has trained hard to master witchcraft since then, and fights to discredit Tien’s dojo. Master Roshi stands to fight Yurin, and her attacks don’t land at all. But he loses when he’s distracted by the sight of her underwear and is kicked in the groin. Yurin then takes over him with one of her talismans, and turns Roshi into a super zombie. To combat Master Roshi’s strength, Tien uses his Fist of Four Arms (which hasn’t been seen in quite a while). Though this still isn’t enough to take out zombie Roshi, who launches a Kamehameha Wave. Goku steps in to save Tien, and Goku says that Roshi had been holding back his power all this time. Thinking that Roshi’s been training in secret, but he can’t waste any more time. Goku flies high into the sky and launches a Kamehameha Wave, and when Chiaotzu uses his psychic abilities to lift up Yurin’s skirt, her witchcraft power fades and the zombie Roshi is defeated. After this, Tien invites Yurin to train with him and she accepts and apologizes. He and Roshi agree to the Tournament of Power for the ten million zeni. This brings Universe 7’s team to a full ten with Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tien, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Gohan, and Goku. There are eight hours before the Tournament of Power.

