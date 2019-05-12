Watch: Dragon Ball Super Finally Debuts Ultra Instinct Goku on Toonami

Ever since Dragon Ball Super debuted Ultra Instinct in Japan, fans have been eagerly anticipating the debut of the form in the English rub run of the series on Toonami. The fervor only increased as the Tournament of Power began, and now the time is finally here. Ultra Instinct Goku has officially appeared in his fight against Universe 11’s Jiren in Episode 110 of the series.

After Jiren and Goku bounced a fully charged Spirit Bomb between them, and a resulting explosion seemingly evaporated Goku, Ultra Instinct Goku emerged in a pillar of light and power. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku’s Ultra Instinct state gives him the speed and power necessary to instantly fight with Jiren on a level playing field. This wasn’t exactly the case before as no matter what Goku threw at Jiren, he brushed off. But with Ultra Instinct, Goku put Jiren on the ropes and even landed a few decisive blows on the seemingly unstoppable villain. But unfortunately for Goku, this new power did not last for very long as he still has no idea what it’s going to take to master this new ability.

Though fans were happy to see Ultra Instinct make its debut in the English dub, there are a few things that stood out to fans in terms of how the episode’s terms were translated. Beerus called it “Autonomous Ultra Instinct,” and that’s certainly something that’s going to spark a lot of fan debates and theories.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

