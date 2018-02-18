‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 128 With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Android 17 had sacrificed himself in order to keep Goku and Vegeta from being eliminated by Jiren in the Tournament of Power.

Episode 128 begins proper with Goku still mourning the loss of Android 17, but Jiren thinks it was stupid that he sacrificed himself for others stating that no matter how many weak people Goku gathered together they’d be useless against his absolute power. Vegeta stand against Jiren, but can’t even become a Super Saiyan.

Jiren ridicules this by saying that Vegeta can’t even do his specialty transformation, but Vegeta says he can win as is, but Jiren says he won’t be playing around anymore. Vegeta is punching Jiren, but none of them have any weight to them. Jiren knocks Vegeta to the edge, but he manages to cling onto some rubble.

Piccolo says the hit should have drained the last bit of Vegeta’s strength, but Vegeta is still struggling to hold on. He then has a flash back to his first moments with Cabba as he teaches him about Saiyan pride, and his promise to ressurrect Universe 6 with his wish. Then remembers the time he spent with Bulma and Trunks, and the time he held Bulla for the first time.

Vegeta then struggles to his feet and swears that Universe 7 will win. Everyone else is surprised at how he’d held on, as he says Jiren’s attack tickled. But Vegeta still can’t land an effective blow on Jiren. But Vegeta’s pride refuses to allow him to back down, even as he’s hit by Jiren’s heavy punches.

Vegeta says it feels like his body is shattering as Jiren says he can’t win. But Vegeta says it doesn’t matter as long as Universe 7 wins. He then tries to “take” Jiren’s arm with him, but is easily brushed off. All of these efforts are in vain as Jiren knocks Vegeta to the edge once more. He nearly drops off the stage, but half of his body stays on top of rubble.

Grand Priest says it’s not a dropout since he’s still on the stage, and Bulma begins to hear Bulma’s voice telling him to get up. She asks what he’s doing, and Vegeta says she should let him sleep. He brings himself to his feet once more, and surprises everyone. Jiren asks what is driving Vegeta so far, Vegeta doesn’t know either. He says that even if he told an “emotionless bastard” like Jiren why he wouldn’t understand what it means to protect.

Vegeta steels himself and remembers Bulma’s final words to him (“We’re counting on you everyone!”) as he launches a Final Flash. It’s ineffective, as Jiren says he’ll acknowledge Vegeta’s pride and punches him out of the ring.

Vegeta apologizes to Bulma, Trunks, and Cabba, and grants Goku the last of his energy while putting all of his faith in him. Goku then stands recovered and says he’s heard Vegeta’s plea. Vegeta has been eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

Krillin gives him a Senzu Bean in the stands, as the others fill him in on the situation. Goku has recovered his stamina a little while Beerus and Whis complement him on his efforts. Jiren tells Goku he can’t understand why they put all of their faith in him as “Trust begets nothing.”

Gokun asks if Jiren really thinks so, and Jiren seems surprised by this as their fight begins again. Goku has an impressive effort, but nothing is breaking through Jiren’s defenses. In fact, Jiren lands a massive punch on Goku and knocks him out of Super Saiyan Blue.

Jiren says Goku’s reached his limits, but Goku retorts that Vegeta and everyone are trusting him. Saying he can’t lose, he approaches Jiren again but is easily stopped. The other Gods of Destruction say the fight has been decided as Jiren rains numerous blows onto Goku, but before he knocks Goku onto the edge, Goku takes a punch to the face.

Jiren charges on last punch, but Vegeta calls out to him. He then remembers the words of all of his fellow competitors, and swifty dodges Jiren’s punch. Goku has reached the Ultra Instinct state again. Jiren can’t land a hit, and the spectators notice that Goku not only dodged but delivered a strong enough punch. His posture’s changed.

They recognize his change to Ultra Instinct again as Whis says he never thought he’d see it again at the end. Everyone is baffled at this, with some Gods thinking Goku has attained it for good. The two Zenos naturally love it.

As Goku stands in front of Jiren, something is indeed different about Ultra Instinct this time. Two minutes remain in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.