Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Ultra Instinct Goku, Jiren Rematch

After a long, long road, Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has finally reached its final couple of episodes on Toonami. The Tournament of Power has less than five minutes to go, and the only opponent remaining is the strongest of the eleventh universe, Jiren. Goku, and an injured Freeza are the only ones left who could keep the seventh universe from being erased so he’s got no choice but to go all out in this final battle. But thankfully Goku was seen tapping into Ultra Instinct once again as he ran out of every other option.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 129’s English dub premiere will take place on the Saturday, September 21st airing of Toonami. It’s going to be an intense one for sure as Autonomous Ultra Instinct Goku seems to be giving it everything he’s got against Jiren in the episode preview, which you can check out in the video above.

Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode has been confirmed to air on October 5th, but Toonami will be ushering the series off with a bang. Before the series comes to an end completely, Toonami will be airing a special marathon of the English dub on September 28th. Along with the airing of Episode 130, fans will also be able to relive the latest string of episodes that same night.

Work on the series’ English dub has already wrapped, and the staff behind the dub have begun biding the series a bittersweet goodbye. It’s going to be a bitter goodbye for fans as well as the series has yet to announce some kind of continuation in Japan. Although it has been confirmed that there’s already another movie project in the works, it’s not exactly a brand new anime series that we can keep up with from week to week.

With the end of the English dub, it’s going to be the end of new anime episodes outside of the special Dragon Ball Heroes releases. So seeing Ultra Instinct Goku face off against Jiren will be fun, but there’s definitely a notable tinge of bitterness as it enters its final three episodes.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.