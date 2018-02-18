‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Teases Goku and Jiren’s Final Battle

This is it Dragon Ball Super fans, we’re coming to the final battle in the Tournament of Power. As expected, the final bout will be between Goku and Jiren, as Goku finally masters Ultra Instinct, and puts it to the test of crushing Jiren, the strongest fighter that Dragon Ball has ever seen.

Now you can see for yourself just how crazy the final Goku and Jiren fight will be, by watching the preview above!

This footage makes it look like Goku and Jiren’s battle will enter a whole new dimension of Dragon Ball power, as the mechanics of their fight look different than just about anything we’ve ever seen.

Of course, this presents a new hurdle for the series, as many fans already think Super has made the characters way overpowered. The creators still need to decide the fine-point mechanics of all these new transformations and power-up, as well as how the signature Dragon Ball action sequence aesthetics will change with powers like Ultra Instinct. Animating Goku moving faster than the speed of thought has been a novel thing – witnessing the state fully mastered will be its own visual reveal.

While in a certain sense, seeing this Goku and Jiren battle play is boring and predictable, there’s still room for a surprise or two in Dragon Ball Super‘s ending. The number one question is how Freeza will factor into the tournament’s ending, as he doesn’t seem at all involved in this Goku vs Jiren fight, but is still very much active in the ring. What happens if Freeza ends up with the Super Dragon Ball wish???

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.