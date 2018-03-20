‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Preview Teases Franchise’s Future

All good things must come to an end, and Dragon Ball Super‘s TV show is no exception. While the franchise is continuing with Toei Animation, the company is halting its weekly series next week with episode 131. The finale will bring the series’ latest arc to an end as the Tournament of Power should see its last moments pass, and fans just got their first look at the action-packed episode.

So, spoilers below! Seriously, you have been warned!

Tonight, episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super went live after a one-week hiatus. The anime met up with Goku as the Saiyan fought with Jiren using his newly mastered Ultra Instinct transformation. The battle was a gorgeous one to witness, and the new episode made sure to show fans why they needed to watch the series’ finale.

As you can see above, a 30-second preview of the finale was released by Toei Animation. The clip shows Jiren facing Freeza and Android 17 in an all-out battle of desperation. With his shirt totally ripped, the Pride Trooper is shown dodging blasts by the android while Freeza comes at the Universe 11 fighter from above. A voiceover from Goku can be heard over the reel as the hero explains the situation.

“Did I lose,” Goku can be heard asking. “No, the fight ain’t over yet. We’ve still got our final ace in the hole. The extraordinary, shocking climax that will decide the fate of all will make everyone tremble.”

The brief clip doesn’t reveal how the series will end in full, but fans are dissecting its final moments. The preview’s last clips focus on several familiar faces as the Omni-Kings are shown against a gold background before the reel switches over to the Grand Priest. The mysterious figure is see looking down at the arena with an unreadable expression before he turns his back to the tournament’s winners. The suspicious move has got fans wondering whether the Grand Priest will do something in the next episode that will set up the first Dragon Ball Super film and the show’s anticipated return down the line.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

