This Fan Predicted ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Most Surprising Twist Yet

Wow. Just wow. After months and months of Dragon Ball Super fan theories and rampant speculation, the finale of the Tournament of power managed to throw in a major twist that no one some coming – or, at least, not most of us:

Big ups to this man. credit where credit is due for calling shit out https://t.co/0A5DoIBi61 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 18, 2018



As you can see, Twitter user Orchid Bose called the major twist with Android 17’s return over a month ago, picking up on a detail that so many of us clearly overlooked. Indeed, the Universal Survival Saga has in some ways been the best arc in Dragon Ball canon when it comes to planting and harvesting seeds of development. The twist with No. 17 may have seemed like Dues Ex Machina (android pun) in the moment, but the show clearly wove that thread much earlier on – and it paid off in a big way.

There have been several dangling threads hanging over the Tournament of Power’s ending. Things like what Freeza’s end goal is, who killed Jiren’s family, and what the Grand Priest’s real purpose at the Tournament is, are all things that fans have long speculated about. And while it seems like episode 131 is going to wrap up the ToP in pretty straightforward fashion, this game-changing event’s connections to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie and sixth arc of the anime series, leave wide room for a few final surprises to come.

Before we get to that, though, we still have to see the Universe 7 team members left (Goku, Freeza, No. 17) come together for a final tag-team attack that will potentially thrash Jiren, once and for all. It’s the Pride Trooper’s own fault: he bet on personal strength being the greatest force of justice; Goku and co. are about to prove that it’s actually relying on the love and strength of your friends – or in Freeza’s case, even your foes, sometimes.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.