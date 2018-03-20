‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Put Goku’s Fate In The Hands Of Two ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Villains

Dragon Ball Super is coming to an end in the next episode, and as it ends the Tournament of Power the series has brought fans to a point they never thought possible.

Fans never expected to see the fate of the Universe to lay in the hands of two former villains of the series. Imagine showing an image of Freeza and 17 working together to your younger self fifteen years ago.

Before this arc started none of us would’ve even imagined seeing 17 and Freeza working together. pic.twitter.com/DHCAS9f0QK — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ 🐝 (@KenXyro) March 18, 2018

The Tournament of Power has provided numerous fantastic moments for fans, especially the ones that involved two characters working together in a unique way. The definite standouts in this case are Freeza and Android 17, who have both contributed to Universe 7’s current standing in peculiar ways.

But Golden Freeza and Android 17, two foes that once set out to kill Goku and destroy everything (who also share an android bond) now hold the fate of Universe 7 in their hands as the Tournament of Power’s final minute brings them against Jiren. Now that Goku lies in a weakened state at the end of Episode 130, the two of them (one of which who already surprised by being alive) must now face a Jiren who nearly eliminated Ultra Instinct Goku.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

