‘Dragon Ball Super’ Highlights Future Trunks And Gohan Connection

The Future Trunks arc is underway on the Dragon Ball Super English language broadcast, and Future Trunks has been reuniting with the characters he once interacted with on Dragon Ball Z. The latest episode highlighted one major connection to Future Trunks’ past, Gohan.

Future Trunks reunited with a Gohan who’s now an adult who doesn’t fight anymore, and it brought all of the feelings flooding back.

Future Trunks met up with Gohan, to see how he’s been since the Android saga, and he was surprised to see Gohan now. Gohan is now searching for work as a professor, no longer fights, and is loving his life with his wife and newly born daughter. Seeing this, Trunks thinks back to his time with Gohan (as Future Gohan seen in The History of Trunks movie is far more battled and worn down than the current version) and he’s ultimately happy to see his former master this way.

Trunks briefly cries over the state of his world, as if the Androids or Goku Black didn’t attack he’d be able to live as peacefully as Gohan does now. But instead of wallowing in this feeling, Trunks decides to use the current Gohan as a symbol of hope of the life he could have rather than the one stolen from him.

Seeing the face of his former master now at peace, Future Trunks is finally ready for the final battle with Goku Black.

