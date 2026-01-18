Dragon Ball Confirms Date & Locations for 2026 United States Tour

Dragon Ball is kicking off a major tour for 2026 through the United States, and with it has now confirmed when and where fans across the country will be able to check it out in action. Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original series making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise has some big plans for the year to help celebrate. This includes a major event with potential new announcements, and the new tour through the country.

Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026 has been officially announced, and it will be popping up through five major locations in the United States through the months of February and March. This new tour will be showing off various releases from the brand at large, and highlighting games like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Dragon Ball Genkishin Squadra and more along with other surprises for those lucky enough to attend. And its dates and locations have been confirmed ahead of the new tour.

Courtesy of Shueisha

As revealed on the event’s official website, the five locations for the Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026 break down as such:

February 6th – Woodfield Mall – Schaumburg, Illinois

February 20th – American Dream – East Rutherford, New Jersey

February 27th through March 1st – Aventura Mall – Aventura, Florida

March 6th through 8th – Barton Creek Square – Austin, Texas

March 13th through 15th – The Shops at Santa Anita – Arcadia, California

While what is going to be offered during the tour has yet to be revealed as of this time, it’s going to be an event with offerings from brands like Tamashii Nations, Banpresto, Ichibansho, Bandai Hobby, Dragon Stars Series, Gashapon alongside Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour and more. So it’s definitely going to be something fans want to check out if they have the chance.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball in 2026?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball could have some major plans for the future as it’s now celebrating the 40th anniversary. It’s kicking things off later this month with a special event where they have teased new announcements are coming about the future of the franchise, and it’s where fans are hoping to see some forward momentum on the anime. Dragon Ball’s anime and manga releases are currently on hiatus following Toriyama’s death, but this year could be the year they move forward.

Dragon Ball Super could see the manga returning for new stories after being put on hiatus, there could be a new Dragon Ball anime series or feature film in the works, or even something more extreme that fans were never expecting to see. Either way, this is shaping up to be a big year for Dragon Ball fans as there might just be some big stuff and surprises coming our way soon outside of this new U.S. tour.

