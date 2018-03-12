‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Future Trunks’ Insane Training Regimen

The Future Trunks is underway on Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub, and Future Trunks is having a tough time dealing with Goku Black and since he’s worried about the next upcoming confrontation, Future Trunks has started his unique training to fight the foe.

This training includes visual battling and even some new training from his father in order to snap him out of his funk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Future Trunks begins by visualizing how his upcoming fight with Goku Black will go. Despite going Super Saiyan in his mind, he’s quickly overwhelmed by Black’s power and is totally defeated. Because of this, Future Trunks has pretty much lost all hope of winning and is putting all of his faith in Goku.

Seeing his son’s troubles, Vegeta trains Trunks for a bit. Trunks tells him not to hold back and to go Super Saiyan 3 like Goku, but Vegeta laughs and reaches Super Saiyan Blue instead. Future Trunks is quickly overwhelmed by his father’s power and once again hopes to just rely on their power to defeat Goku Black.

Sensing this weakness, Vegeta tells Trunks that he needs to stand on his own two feet and stand by his pride as a Saiyan and gain the strength to defeat Goku Black himself. This seems to knock Future Trunks out of his funk, as he had grown hopeless thanks to his numerous defeats at the hands of Black.

But now the final confrontation is being set up, Future Trunks is carrying a greater strength against Goku Black than ever before.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!