10 Best Dragon Ball Super Gallery Covers Toriyama Would Have Loved

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project was initially set to celebrate the shonen franchises forty year anniversary, but following the passing of creator Akira Toriyama, it held another purpose. The collaborative art initiative was one that would go on to honor the deceased mangaka, with other big name creators sharing their talents in recreating some of the best covers in the manga’s history. Each one of these covers is a piece of art but for us here at ComicBook.com, there are some examples that have been able to perfectly capture the spirit of the Dragon Ball franchise.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery, for those who might not be familiar, first began in 2021, with the ball getting rolling with none other than Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto. Following Masashi’s work in recreating a cover from Goku’s childhood days, the artist was joined by creators who might be best known for works such as Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Gintama, Dr. Stone, and more. The project recently came to an end in the perfect way as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda recreated the cover that originally brought Dragon Ball’s manga to a close. Even though Akira Toriyama has passed, the artist’s work will never be forgotten in the anime medium, as this project proves.

10.) Hiroyuki Asada – Tegami Bachi

This striking visual is a perfect entry way to what we’re looking for in these rankings, in that we want to honor the artwork that captures the feel of the Dragon Ball series with the outside artist’s aesthetic. Hiroyuki Asada does just that with this tearful farewell to Toriyama, sharing the following commentary, “I had the privilege of serving for six years as a judge for the Tezuka Award, so twice every year I would get to meet Akira Toriyama-sensei, exchange opinions, dine together, and hear lots of delightful stories. Toriyama-san was always easygoing and relaxed, and I loved that about him. The news of his passing came right before my deadline, and having to draw this volume’s illustration at this timing was heartbreaking. More than anything, I can’t get Toriyama-san to see it. Still, I drew this with a prayer that it might reach him. Thank you for everything. I love Dragon Ball.“

9.) Gege Akutami – Jujutsu Kaisen

While not a direct recreating of a Dragon Ball Z cover, the creator of Jujutsu Tech lent their own spin on the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project here. Capturing the hilarity of Toriyama with the likes of Piccolo, Gotenks, and Majin Buu, Akutami nailed what they were going for here. In addition to the art, Gege shared their own ode to Akira Toriyama, “Whenever I was at the pub that a friend of my father’s used to run, the only reason I was able to wait my way through the adults’ late-hours drinking without so much as a peep was thanks to the fact that they had all the Dragon Ball volumes available to read. To think that, 25 years later, I would be able to participate in a project like this fills me with such deep emotion that I think it’s transcended the concept of “deepness” at this point.”

8.) Tite Kubo – Bleach

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a big name in the anime world at the moment, but that didn’t stop creator Tite Kubo from lending his talents to this project. The manga artist was able to depict the likes of Goku, Frieza, and Piccolo in such a way that they look like they’d fit right into the Soul Society. Like other creators, Kubo had touching words for the deceased Dragon Ball creator, “The truth is, I didn’t know what I ought to write here, so I took a look at the author comment for the original Volume 27, and it said something like, “I’m supposed to write about what I’ve been up to recently, but I’ve been so busy with the serial that I don’t have anything to write about.” ‘I know, right?’ I thought, but at the same time, it also said something like, “I have my editor write the comments in the Jump table of contents,” which is a killer move that I would have loved to know about during my own serial. That reminded me once again of how awesome Toriyama-sensei is. To think I could’ve done it like that…”

7.) Tatsuki Fujimoto – Chainsaw Man

While Denji’s manga story is one that is fit to bursting with blood and gore, it also has its fair share of heart. In working as a part of the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, Fujimoto shows once again how they can capture emotion. Here’s what Tatsuki had to say for the project, “I am honored to be able to participate in this project! Dragon Ball was such a part of everyday life that I remember having heard the names of the characters somewhere before ever having read the manga, to the point I memorized them! Before serializing my own manga, I went through the entire series again, and it was really helpful for me to see how putting this sort of “dry” character in a shōnen manga would make it so appealing. I suggest you read Dragon Ball again yourselves!”

6.) Shinohara Kenta – Sket Dance

Kenta truly got the assignment with this one. Creating art from the very early days of the shonen series, Sket Dance’s creator captured the feel of the original Dragon Ball with a detailed cover that’s all their own. Here was Shinohara’s message as a part of the project, “Both my art style and my comics have been strongly influenced by Dr. Slump, and I just love the sense of traveling through bucolic scenery in early Dragon Ball. I especially like the character Bulma, and I still recall the feeling of excitement as they set off on their journey, riding together on one motorbike. Goku, Bulma, a dragon, and travel! I love the illustration from Volume 9. To think the day would come when I’d be able to take part in a project like this… I want to go back and tell my school-age self, buying color inks and imitating Toriyama-sensei‘s illustrations. Congratulations on 40 years of Dragon Ball!”

5.) Boichi – Dr. Stone

Much like Gege Akutami’s cover, the artist responsible for Dr. Stone, doesn’t do a direct recreation but creates an action-packed ensemble piece that depicts the Namek Saga. In a short and sweet message, Boichi shared his statement on drawing the Z-Fighters, “It’s an absolute honor to be able to draw a Dragon Ball cover. That’s all there is to it.”

4.) Kohei Horikoshi – My Hero Academia

Recreating one of the most iconic Dragon Ball covers, Horikoshi is able to lend his unique style normally focused on Class 1-A to Son Goku. The cover here is one that not only highlights Kohei’s unique style, but gives some dazzling detail and color to the original iteration. Here’s what Horikoshi had to say, “It’s an honor to get to be involved with Dragon Ball like this! I’ve drawn my comics in admiration of Goku’s light-hearted, strong, and reassuring character! No matter when and where I read from, he’s right there, looking cool with a sense of humor — he’s the greatest character!”

3.) Yusuke Murata – One-Punch Man

Yusuke Murata has always had an energetic style that fit perfectly into the world of Saitama, and it just so happens said art style also works for Dragon Ball. Like the other artists in the Gallery Project, Murata had kind words for the series and Akira Toriyama, “While obediently following his masters’ teachings, Goku seeks to win the Tenkaichi Budōkai. After training hard, he then enters and wins the tournament, and, in so doing, ends up defeating Demon King Piccolo, saving the Earth from his designs on world domination.” This is the plot of the first half of Dragon Ball (right before the Saiyan arc). Even with just the plot, don’t you think the fun of Goku’s unassuming nature — being somehow laid-back despite being insanely strong — comes right out? He manages to defeat the Demon King, who’s trying to destroy the world, all without actually breaking the tournament rules. That’s what’s so great about him. Since he’s so strong, he ends up prioritizing things other people don’t. This might be what “being above it all” is all about, in the end. And this might be the same attitude that characterizes Toriyama-sensei himself, someone who created an international mega-hit while famously thinking things like, “I wanna get this manuscript over with so I can go build more plastic model kits!” or “inking his hair black all the time is a pain, so I’m just gonna make Super Saiyan have white hair.” And this isn’t limited limited to just manga – “the person” shows through in anything one makes. If you want to make a comic this thrilling, then you first need to be a thrilling person yourself. That’s how I see it.”

2.) Masashi Kishimoto – Naruto

As mentioned earlier, Kishimoto kicked off the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project and started things with a bang. Here’s what Masashi had to say in lending his talents to the project, “Out of all the many characters in Dragon Ball, my favorite is Kuririn. As I read, I could really empathize with the guy desperately chasing behind the stronger Goku, who was always out in front. I could hardly contain my love for chapters where Kuririn got to play a major role. Congratulations on Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary!”

1.) Eiichiro Oda – One Piece

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project saved the best for last with the creator of One Piece. This heartwarming image and commentary from Eiichiro Oda is both the perfect cap for the project and homage to Akira Toriyama. Here’s what Oda had to say, “I bought the first volume of the Dragon Ball manga series when I was in elementary school, but I didn’t buy the second volume! I always read the chapters through WSJ magazine, and when the final volume 42 was released, I went to the bookstore and saw it, but I didn’t buy it! I thank you for giving me this opportunity to redraw it! And now, I wish I could buy this volume while Toriyama-sensei is still alive.”