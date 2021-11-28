Dragon Ball Super Raises Important Question About Gas’ New Power

Dragon Ball Super has raised an important question about Gas’ newly acquired power with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc introduced an interesting new use for the Dragon Balls that we have not seen any character do before as the titular Granolah had used Monaito’s collection to wish himself as the strongest warrior in the universe. Because rather than being vague with wishes of immortality and the like, this wish has a scale to it that can be tracked relative to the other fighters in the seventh universe.

The newest chapter of that series has taken that seemingly simple wish and made it even more complicated as it was revealed that the wish the Heeters were planning was to make Gas the new strongest warrior in the universe. It’s quickly confirmed that since his wish came after Granolah, he was obviously stronger than the former strongest in the universe but it also comes with a huge question lingering over it. Granolah’s wish had forced him to make a sacrifice to gain that strength so quickly, so what did Gas have to give up?

Chapter 78 sees Macki and Oil seemingly confirm that the Heeters’ wish was to make Gas the new strongest in the universe, and he’s been given a new body and strength as a result. When Granolah had made that wish and his body was aged up 50 years to compensate for the quick rise in power, his hair had grown to a ridiculous degree much like how Gas’ body has seemingly been aged up in the same way. Since the actual wish was made by Elec off-panel while we were focusing on Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah, this begs the question of what Elec had done.

This wish was made without Gas in the area as Elec had sent him to deal with Granolah and buy time, so he has no idea what his brother had agreed to in order to make the wish happen. Gas has made a sacrifice to his life span most likely as a result of this wish, and not only are there still questions being raised about how much stronger he has become due to this new wish, there’s an even bigger question of how much he has sacrificed to make it so. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Gas' wish to become the new strongest in the universe? What kind of sacrifice did Gas need to make for this new power?