‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Goku Using All Super Saiyan Colors at Once

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a huge hit with fans for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest advancements in made for the franchise overall is its presentation of the Super Saiyan forms. Each new form transformation was treated with a hefty amount of weight not seen in the series for quite a while — especially following the introduction of the God forms — and the best example of this is when Goku goes to Super Saiyan Blue for the first time in the fight with Broly.

One artist took this moment and elaborated on this further by imagining what it would look like if Goku had all of his Super Saiyan auras and colors activating at once. You can check out this slick interpretation below.

I’ve had this idea to cover every aura of Goku’s transformation at once, and finally put the idea into action!

Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/yrjZ9WOyXF — Jampanos (@Jampanos163) April 6, 2019

Artist @Jampanos163 (who you can find at the link here) shared this interpretation of the slick transformation scene and combines the colors and auras of Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan together. Not only this, there is a slipped in green aura that was teased in the film as well. Goku’s been reaching all new levels of power through Super’s tenure, and can shift between each Super Saiyan form without much problem.

It’s not too far off to imagine Goku being able to access every phase of his power at once, and tapping into this would absolutely draw out the green aura. The green aura was introduced into the series canon with Broly as it’s a way to draw out the power of the Oozaru transformation without losing the base shape. So it’s a power on the table for Goku to potentially access in the future.

