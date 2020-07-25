Dragon Ball Super Reveals Terrifying New Info About Moro's Power Boost

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter has given Planet Eater Moro a huge power boost, and recently gave Earth's defenders a terrifying update in terms of just how much stronger Moro has become after devouring the killer android Seven-Three. When Vegeta had returned from training on Yardrat with a brand new technique to make Moro weaker, the villain was on the ropes for once. As one final bit of desperation when he was at his weakest yet, he ate the android and fused it within his body to give him a wealth of new powers.

But one of the more frightening updates fans have gotten for Moro's new power is the fact that it's going to be limitless. It was revealed that Moro not only got the android's power and infinite stamina, but was able to absorb his ability to copy as well. Seven-Three had a time limit on how long he had access to these stolen abilities, however, yet Moro does not have those restraints.

As Moro surprisingly managed to copy Vegeta's abilities, including his newly acquired Forced Spirit Fission technique, he was easily able to take down Vegeta after struggling before. It was soon after that it was revealed that Moro also has access to every ability Seven-Three had copied previously, and thus Moro also has access to Piccolo's Namekian regeneration. The only there here is, once he copies he has access to this forever.

Thanks to taking Vegeta and Piccolo's abilities, Moro not only has enough power to easily defeat everyone but he also has the knowledge of their various move sets as well. This makes it easy to counter every one of the countermeasures Piccolo and the others had tried in desperation, and turns Moro into a being that won't be defeated by usual means. Like many of the arcs before, Moro is a godly type of enemy. The difference here being that Moro is definitely the strongest foe in the series so far.

