‘Dragon Ball Super’ Actor Debunks Goku Transformation Rumor

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans are used to sifting through alleged spoilers, but the fandom isn’t the only one on the lookout these days. Apparently, one voice actor from Dragon Ball Super is keeping eye out for bunk spoilers and calling them out for all to see.

Over on Twitter, Toshio Yoshita debunked a popular Dragon Ball leak which turned out to be anything but. The actor, who voices Yamcha amongst others, told fans, “It’s fake. The truth never leaks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re curious about the leak in question, then it has to do with Goku’s new transformation. Dragon Ball Super is set to debut the Saiyan’s latest form in a few episode, but several alleged leaks claimed to have sussed out the transformation’s origins.

It’s fake💀

The truth never leaks👌😉 — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) August 31, 2017

According to the bogus reports, Goku’s form was said to be a very violent one. The transformation was said to awaken “the original brutal and cruel Saiyan genes” that Universe 7 was rid of thanks to Freeza. However, it looks like those rumors have now been laid to rest.

This is not the first time Toshio has taken to Twitter to talk about Goku’s transformation. The actor used social media at the end of August to hype Akira Toriyama’s involvement with the hero’s upcoming power-up.

“It’s a name beyond our imagination,” Toshio wrote, nodding to the form’s secretive name. “Hats off to Mr. Toriyama for the creativity. Please look forward to the TV broadcasting.”

For now, fans will have to keep spinning their own conspiracy theories about Goku’s upcoming transformation. The form is slated to debut in the anime‘s 109th episode, and he will unlock the form after battling against one over-powered Jiren. Some fan-theories are wondering if the hero’s impending use of a Spirit Bomb will somehow affect Goku and help him break his limits. So, fans should keep a close eye on the hero from now until then to make their own Super Saiyan guesses.

Dragon Ball SuperSunday at on Fuji Television Network

ComicBook Composite 77.74 #21All-Time Comic TV Shows

Average rating

from 471 users#20All-Time Rated