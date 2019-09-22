Dragon Ball Super Begins Goku’s Next Stage of Training

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has reached a critical turning point in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as Goku and Vegeta are trying to figure out what they need to do in order to defeat Planet Eater Moro. After Moro handed them a major loss with their last fight, the two have gone their separate ways in order to train in their own ways. This has lead Goku to train with the mysteriously skilled Merus, and the latest chapter of the series sees Goku really dive into this training to better tap into Ultra Instinct.

Chapter 52 of the series sees Goku and Merus head to a remote planet to kick off their training in full, and it turns out that Merus has a lot more knowledge about how to tap into Ultra Instinct than fans had first expected as Goku tries his best to focus his emotions and reach that same blank mind that helped him before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the training begins, Goku struggles to face off against Merus and is constantly being hit by Merus’ counterattacks. Goku’s worried that he can’t get it because he can’t seem to empty his heart and mind enough as his emotions are all over the place when he fights. Merus explains that those emotions have helped him to reach new levels of strength like with his Super Saiyan transformation, but Ultra Instinct is the complete opposite.

Merus says that Goku will reach Ultra Instinct when he can control himself when hit by those waves of emotions. Goku’s surprised that Merus knew about this form all along, but brushes it aside as both he and Merus are working hard in order to defeat Moro. So this begins the next phase of their training as Merus loses his doubts about Goku.

They enter a new kind of Hyperbolic Time Chamber, which has three days pass each day instead of a year, but the most important thing about this new location is that it’s sealed off and will allow the both of them to unleash their full power. There’s currently no telling what this new training will bring Goku, but hopefully he and Vegeta can effectively train in these new ways. Maybe it will provide them with a fresh perspective that will help them turn the tide against such a strange villain like Moro.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.