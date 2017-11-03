‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Teases Goku v Kafla Battle

Jiren is still mediating over on Dragon Ball Super, but that doesn’t mean all the fighters are chilling out. Goku has found himself battling the two remaining Saiyans from Universe 6, and one animator just teased fans about the Goku’s impending fight against the fused pair with one sick sketch.

Over on Twitter, Yuya Takahashi got fans amped when he shared a sketch he did of Goku, Kale, and Caulifla. The image, which can be seen below, is a black-and-white doodle of the trio. Goku can be seen standing in-between the girls with his back turned to fans. Goku’s hooded eyes look properly terrifying as he tenses his body, but the Universe 6 fighers aren’t to be overlooked.

Caulifla and Kale can be seen looking ahead and staring right into fans as they go Super Saiyan. On the left, Caulifla looks a bit beaten up as she grits her teeth, and fans will notice she has a Potara earring dangling from one ear. As for Kale, the heroine doesn’t seem to be in her Berserker mode as she looks calmly ahead, and she has also swapped out one of her hoop earrings for a Potara gem. The set doubly confirms that Kale and Caulifla will fuse in episode 114, and Takahashi wants fans to check out the action-packed episode.

If you are not familiar with the animator’s name, you will definitely know about his work. The artist recently returned to Dragon Ball Super to help out with one of its most anticipated yet. Takahashi was a key animator on the show’s 110th episode and help bring Ultra Instinct Goku to life for the very first time.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.