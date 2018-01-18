‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Detail Goku and Vegeta’s Match With Jiren

Dragon Ball Super is about to see the final fighters in the Tournament of Power go all-out to save their respective universes, and the main event is going to be Jiren battling Goku and Vegeta!

As you can see in the preview above, now that Goku has boosted himself to the max, and Vegeta has broken into a new transformation, the two Saiyan warriors are going to give Jiren the fight of his life! However, the Universe 11 champion will have his own powerful counter attack to unleash – one that could finish the fight for good.

The nature of Goku and Vegeta‘s fight against Jiren is further confirmed by the latest batch of DBS spoilers, which have popped up on Reddit. Here’s what’s been revealed about Episode 124:

“Goku and Vegeta keep up their fierce attack, but Jiren fights back hard.”

And according to Animedia:

“Goku and Vegeta challenge Jiren together, but even teamed up their attacks have hardly any effect. Instead, Jiren seems to be raising his battle power even higher.”

The debate about if/how Universe can win the Tournament of Power has been raging among Dragon Ball Super fans for weeks now, and this latest spoiler is only going to amp that anxiety. Goku and Vegeta have powered up in two very different ways that fans never expected – and yet there’s nothing that yet indicates it will be enough to stop Jiren!

Behind-the-scenes, the calendar tells us that the Tournament of Power will have to wrap up soon, and there’s only going to be a span of approximately seven or eight episodes to wrap up the entire “Universal Survival” saga. Seeing how this all plays out is going to be very interesting.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.