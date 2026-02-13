Dragon Ball Super Has Disappointing Update For Fans Awaiting Anime’s Return

2026 is turning out to be another exciting year for fans after the Genki Dama Matsuri, a special event that was held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The event confirmed that a remake anime titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been confirmed for release in Fall 2026 and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Not only that, but Dragon Ball Super is also returning to adapt the Galactic Patrol Saga from the manga. The anime concluded in 2018 after wrapping up the Tournament of Power Saga, leaving a lot of story left to adapt. The information regarding the anime’s return is scarce since the announcement has only just been made. The franchise is taking part in AnimeJapan 2026, but it’s not going to announce any major news.

AnimeJapan is one of the world’s largest anime and manga conventions, often bringing together major production studios and exhibitors for upcoming announcements. This year, over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, will be participating. According to the official website of AnimeJapan, Dragon Ball will be included in the exhibition booth of Toei Animation, meaning the series will only feature posters and trailers that have already been released. Although there is a possibility that there will be last-minute changes, nothing can be guaranteed so far.

Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol Takes Goku and Vegeta on a New Adventure

The Galactic Patrol Saga, also known as the Moro Arc, follows Goku and Vegeta as they join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. Moro is one of the most powerful antagonists in the entire franchise, who forced Goku and Vegeta to level up before putting the villain back into prison.

The saga is only around 26 chapters, so the anime is expected to be a short season. Although there is no confirmation about the release date, it will likely be released next year. Since the announcement has only recently been made, and the series will be focusing on the remake film, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, there are slim chances that the upcoming anime season will drop any major information during the first half of 2026.

The Dragon Ball Super Manga Is Still on Hiatus

Unfortunately, despite all the exciting updates this year, there is still no confirmation about the manga’s return, even though it’s been two years since it went on indefinite hiatus. Although Toyotaro returned in February 2025 with a special chapter, the manga hasn’t resumed its monthly serialization yet.

Considering that the manga is only on hiatus and hasn’t confirmed its ending after Toriyama’s death, there’s still hope for the story to continue. However, it’s going to take longer than expected for the artist to return, especially since he has big shoes to fill as he is now supposed to continue the story instead of Toriyama.

