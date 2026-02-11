Dragon Ball Super Is Already Fixing The Biggest Mistake From Daima

2026 kicked off with an exciting announcement for fans as Dragon Ball Super confirmed its return after eight years to adapt the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga. The announcement was made during the Genki Dama Matsuri, a special event that was held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The anime wrapped up its Tournament of Power Saga in 2018 and didn’t return with the story’s continuation for years. Instead, to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary, Akira Toriyama wrote a completely original story, Dragon Ball Daima, which was released in 2024. It also turned out to be the author’s final work and was released after his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daima received countless praises from fans for the exciting adventure and reviving the Super Saiyan 3 and 4 forms. However, before the anime began airing, Toei Animation was heavily criticized by fans for the poor marketing revolving around Daima. While the anime did become a major success, it’s unfortunate that the studio didn’t heavily invest in the promotion. However, they are fixing this mistake for Dragon Ball Super by promoting the anime’s return in an upcoming pop-up event. The sneak peek was shared by @DokkanAssets, a famous Dragon Ball account on X.

What to Expect From Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The story takes place right after the Tournament of Power Saga, when Goku and the Z Fighters saved their universe from destruction. The Galactic Patrol Saga is also referred to as the Moro Arc, where Goku and Vegeta join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. Moro is one of the most powerful villains in the franchise, forcing Goku and Vegeta to level up before putting the villain back into prison.

The entire saga is only around 26 chapters, so the anime is expected to be a short season. Although there is no confirmation about the release date, it will likely be released next year. Since the announcement has only recently been made, and the series will be focusing on the remake film, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, there are slim chances that Galactic Patrol will drop any major information during the first half of 2026.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

2026 is an exciting year for Dragon Ball fans since the year kicked off with one of the biggest events in a while. Not only that, but April will also drop a set of exciting announcements during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, scheduled to be held on the 18th and 19th. Unfortunately, despite all the updates, there is still no confirmation about the manga’s return, even though it’s been two years since it went on indefinite hiatus.

Although Toyotaro returned in February 2025 with a special chapter, the manga hasn’t resumed serialization yet. Considering that the manga is only on hiatus and hasn’t confirmed its ending, there’s still hope for the story to continue. However, it’s going to take longer than expected for Toyotaro to return, especially since he has big shoes to fill as he is now supposed to continue the story instead of Toriyama.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

