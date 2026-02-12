Dragon Ball Star Hints At Early Retirement Before Anime’s Return: “Time Will Tell”

Eight years after the anime’s ending, Dragon Ball Super is returning with a new season, as confirmed during the Genki Dama Matsuri. In January 2026, the anime held a special event, Genki Dama Matsuri, to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary, and revealed several exciting announcements regarding the anime and video games. The anime concluded in 2018, wrapping up the Tournament of Power, one of the best Sagas in the entire franchise. While fans awaited the anime’s return through all these years, the series released Dragon Ball Daima in October 2024, instead of continuing Dragon Ball Super.

Daima turned out to be the last project of Akira Toriyama and received countless praises from fans for the exciting adventure and for reviving the Super Saiyan 3 and 4 forms. Now that Dragon Ball Super is finally returning with a brand new Saga, anticipation around the series only keeps increasing. As fans await new updates regarding the series, the English voice actor of Vegeta hints at stepping down from the role.

Vegeta’s Voice Actor May Not Be a Part of Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol

In an interview with Polygon, the English voice actor of Vegeta, Christopher Sabat, opens up about the possibility of leaving the franchise. When asked about his return in Galactic Patrol, he shared, “I mean, I’m here. It would be a shame not to actually continue voicing Super since I’m right here and able to do it, but time will tell.”

He adds, “I’m assuming they would use us. But again, I’m good. I have done this character for 25 years. It’s crazy, and I am super grateful to have been working on it as long as I have. So if there ever comes a time when it changes, I’ll be sad because I would like to see Super through, but I’ll understand.”

After voicing the character for 25 years, Sabat is willing to bow out of the role if the studio decides not bring him back. Furthermore, he also shares how voicing high-intensity scenes takes a toll on his health. He shares, “I would do everything I could to try and voice him, but look, it hurts a lot more than it ever used to. It doesn’t just hurt my throat. It hurts my back and my shoulders because you tense all your muscles.”

While he admits that voicing Vegeta is physically exhausting for him, he also adds, “But until such a point that I literally can’t do it anymore, I will continue to do it as long as they’ll let me.”

Sabat is one of the most renowned voice actors in the industry, known for voicing several popular characters, including Roronoa Zoro from One Piece, All Might from My Hero Academia, and even Piccolo from Dragon Ball. While Sabat talks about the difficulties of voicing the character and even the possible retirement from the role, nothing has been set in stone yet. Galactic Patrol is still in its production phase and has yet to announce a trailer or a cast list, so there will be a while before the anime reveals the English voice actors.

Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol Will Take Goku and Vegeta on a New Journey

The Galactic Patrol Saga takes place right after the Tournament of Power, when Goku and the Z Fighters saved their universe from destruction. Also referred to as the Moro Arc, the story follows Goku and Vegeta as they join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. Moro is one of the most powerful villains in Dragon Ball’s history, forcing Goku and Vegeta to level up before they could even hope to put the villain back into prison.

The Saga is only around 26 chapters, so the anime is expected to be a short season. So far, there is no confirmation of the anime continuing after the Galactic Patrol Saga. Although there is no confirmation about the release date, it won’t be released this year. Since the announcement has only recently been made, and the series will be focusing on the remake movie Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, there are slim chances that Galactic Patrol will drop any major information during the first half of 2026.

