Has Dragon Ball Super Turned Goku Into A Villain?

Dragon Ball Super has seen Goku put into a lot of tough situations, but has the sequel series of Akira Toriyama's franchise decided to make the Saiyan protagonist a villain? At the end of the day, Goku is normally fighting against evil villains and has been throughout the latest series of the anime in the forms of Goku Black, Moro, Golden Freeza, and others! Though there has seemingly been some changes to the character over time that lead us to believe that his desire to fight might be over taking his desire to live in peace!

Everything About The Tournament Of Power (Photo: Toei Animation) Son Goku was the cause behind the Tournament of Power, and while he didn't realize that the losers of the tournament would be eliminated along with their universes, he didn't exactly do a lot to stop it. Considering his relationship with Xeno, he probably could have done something more to try to stop the all powerful deity from enacting such harsh results for the participants who lost. With universes being snuffed out in the blink of an eye, we have to wonder what would have happened had Goku been the victory and not Android 17. Would Goku have wished for everyone to return or simply wished for a stronger fighter to lock horns with?

He Isn't Winning Father Of The Year (Photo: Toei Animation) This doesn't necessarily make him a villain but MAN does Goku need some parenting tips. Right before the Tournament of Power took place, he had a sparring match wherein Gohan was begging for his father's attention by reclaiming the ability of his "Mystic Form" and demanding that his dear old dad unleash his full power during their brawl. Goku has been gone from home so many times in order to get stronger that he has become something of an absentee father and with this bout between father and son, is the only way for our protagonist to be proud of his son is if he is a worthy sparring partner?

Goku Black? (Photo: Bandai Namco) While Zamasu was the one who set a plan in motion to eradicate all life he deemed "unworthy", it was Goku's need to fight that basically set him on the path. With Son trying to test his skill against the rogue Kaio-Shin, the villain who would be the antagonist of the third major story arc of Dragon Ball Super was given a blueprint for how he could become stronger as well as a reason to believe that mortals were a race that had to be destroyed. Fearing Goku's power level in comparison to his own, Son's inability to plan ahead was once again a major cause in the creation of a threat to the universe!

Vegeta Might Be The True Hero (Photo: Toei Animation) Goku has never had to truly overcome his Saiyan heritage, or rather the ruthlessness that went with it, having been "saved" from that fate thanks to a bump on the head when he was a baby. Vegeta, on the other hand, has made insane strides since his initial arrival and gone through several levels of character development. When you think about Goku's character now versus when he appeared in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z, or heck even the original Dragon Ball, has he changed at all? Will he ever change? Can he put his desire to fight above anything else or will the universe keep being threatened by it?