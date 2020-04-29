Dragon Ball Super: Would Hit Defeat Moro?

The latest villain in Dragon Ball Super has hit the ground floor running by using his sorcery to absorb energy from both opponents and entire planets, with Moro being one of the greatest threats that the Z Fighters have fought, but could one of the most powerful warriors from Universe 6, Hit, defeat the ancient wizard? Though Moro's powers have been unbeatable so far, Hit's overall power level and his ability to freeze time may give him the edge when it comes to this potential battle that could still very well happen! Hit last appeared in the Tournament of Power arc, representing Universe 6 in the battle that would cause numerous planes of existence to be destroyed were they to lose! While Hit was eliminated during the tournament, he gave Jiren a run for his money, who we had documented as being able to take down the wizard Moro were they to go toe to toe at this present moment in time.

Hit's Time Freeze (Photo: Toei Animation) The biggest ace up Hit's sleeve is his time freezing ability, that he has used on both Goku and Jiren throughout their battles. As he continued to appear in Dragon Ball Super, Hit's ability to freeze time became even stronger, even managing to leverage it into the ability to completely freeze an opponent. While this ability would certainly allow him to get the drop on Hit, Moro's overall power might prove to be too tricky for the alternate universe assassin to deliver the final blow. On top of this, we couldn't be sure that Moro's magic would be frozen in time as well!

Hit's Power Level (Photo: Toei Animation) Let's boil down to the nuts and bolts of the conversation, just how strong is Hit? Well he clearly has the upper hand when it comes to Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue power levels, but doesn't stand a chance against the likes of Jiren's power level, who is somewhat on the same plane as Goku's mastered Ultra Instinct form. As we've seen recently in the manga for Dragon Ball Super, Moro stands on an even playing field with Goku's first level of Ultra Instinct in Ultra Instinct Sign. At the end of the day, it definitely seems that Moro's power level would overshadow Hit's!

Moro's Energy Absorption (Photo: Toei Animation) Moro's biggest claim to fame is his magic having the ability to transfer energy from an opponent to himself seamlessly, adding their strength to his own and making him that much stronger! In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, he proved just how much stronger he was thanks to absorbing the energy from several planets, putting him above even Goku's first level of Ultra Instinct. While Hit's time freeze might be able to stop the energy absorption for a few seconds, we don't believe that the Universe Six warrior would be strong enough to deliver a move that would eradicate Moro!

Has Hit Improved Since The Tournament Of Power (Photo: Toei Animation) This would be the biggest methodology to see whether Hit could defeat Moro in that if the assassin has spent his time training and increasing his overall level, it might put him in the same range as the wizard if not stronger. However, Hit never seemed like the kind to continuously train, mostly using what power he had to take contracts to finish off easy prey. Though he did learn a new move in time for the Tournament of Power, we wouldn't see him improving if he didn't know in advance that he was fighting the horned sorcerer!