‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Special Toriyama Fixes to Jiren

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga isn’t handled by series creator Akira Toriyama, with duties instead going to illustrator Toyotaro, but he still keeps an eye on how it’s coming along. That includes corrections to Toyotaro’s illustrations.

The latest volume of the series released in Japan, and one of the extras revealed the corrections Toriyama made to Toyotaro’s illustrations of Jiren.

Vol.8’s Toriyama corrections: fixing Jiren (Toyotaro’s original in the top left, Toriyama’s in the bottom right) pic.twitter.com/arpP46L97I — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 3, 2018

As shared by @Herms98 on Twitter, Toyotaro’s illustration of Jiren is much different than Toriyama’s version of the character. The major difference that stands out is that Toriyama’s version of Jiren has a less thick lower half than Toyotaro’s. This is the opposite of the upper body, with Toriyama having a thicker upper body in his version.

Other corrections seem to include the way Jiren’s face is drawn, with some of Toriyama’s corrections having Jiren’s eyes more square and spread apart. Though these corrections are minimal, it does reveal much of the oversight Toriyama has over the manga as well. Though now that the Tournament of Power has ended in the manga, Jiren may not appear in the series again for a long time.

Toriyama will be continuing to oversee the manga as it continues on to its next arc as well. With the series debuting a brand new arc beyond the point where the anime series again, fans will definitely be curious as to where it will go from here.

