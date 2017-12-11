‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eliminated Everyone’s Favorite Gag Man

Universe 4 may have been the most recent mass elimination in the Tournament of Power, but one member of Universe 3 left a huge impression on fans thanks to his hilarious moments throughout the tournament.

Katopesla may have been officially eliminated from the Tournament of Power, but he certainly has not been eliminated from the hearts of fans.

Vegeta, still carrying the rage he felt over Universe 6’s erasure, had continued to fight Katopesla from the previous episodes. But before Katopesla’s eliminated for good, he gives Vegeta a hilarious run for his money. After trading blows with Katopesla, Vegeta gets even more enraged as Katopesla enters his “ultimate mode,” a purple version of the transformations he’s had in the rest of the tournament.

Before he can explains what the new form can do (just as he’s done with his enhanced speed and power modes) Vegeta attacks him mid-sentence, and after trading more blows, Katopesla launches his final attack, “The Final Mission.” Vegeta decides to counter it with his trademarked Final Flash and overwhelms the Universe 3 foe.

Katopesla manages to briefly escape getting knocked out of the ring by Vegeta, but un fortunately for him, Universe 4’s sneaky plan kicks into action and Katopesla is knocked out by one of its unseen fighters.

Katopesla has made a name for himself with fans by using a Kamen Rider-like gimmick to transform into different forms in order to pose a threat. Throughout the “Universal Survival” arc, however, he had been brushed aside by most of Universe 7 before his final elimination.

