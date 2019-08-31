This Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Taps into Kefla’s Power

Dragon Ball Super introduced fans who a whole multiverse full of powerful foes for Goku and the others to face, and some of the most popular came from Universe 6 because of its similarities to the main one. This included a full planet of Saiyans, and fans were instantly drawn to its pair of powerful Saiyan sisters Kale and Caulifla. The two got even more popular during their run in the Tournament of Power, and got even stronger when the two surprisingly fused into a single warrior.

Kale and Caulifla’s resulting fusion, Kefla, was not only a powerful addition to Universe 6’s team for the Tournament of Power but her look thus inspired a great deal of equally as powerful cosplay such as this one crafted by @missbulmaxo (who you can find on Instagram here). You can check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariam Rivera (@missbulmaxo) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Breaking it down, Kefla’s look is deceptively simple. Although Kale and Caulifla’s outfits combine into a tight new outfit, it takes a keen eye for detail in order to bring it to life properly considering how much of the original design is balanced between Caulifla’s brawny style and Kale’s more demure look. @missbulmaxo definitely taps into that balance in a great way with this cosplay, and it’s already been a huge hit with fans online as Kefla is a tough character to portray in real life.

Kefla was only in the series for a short time, but made a huge impression on fans in that duration. With Super Saiyan 2 powers giving Super Saiyan Blue Goku a tough time to deal with, Goku had to tap into his Autonomous Ultra Instinct form for the second time as a way to defeat her.

This puts her in the same company as Universe 11’s Jiren, one of the most powerful fighters in the franchise to date, and it’s why Kefla quickly jumped to the top of many fans’ favorite characters list. This cosplay will only make her more popular, too!

