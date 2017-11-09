‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals A New Kefla Power-Up

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is about to get super crazy in its final stages – as in super powered type crazy!

We’ve already seen teases and outright spoilers for new powerups coming for Goku and Jiren, and there’s even rumor that characters that have fallen by the wayside (like Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo) could surprise with some power-up reveals of their own.

However, right now, the main event in the Tournament of Power is Goku vs Kefla (aka, the fused form of Universe 6 Saiyans Kale and Caulifla). The fused female Saiyan has fans buzzing (for reasons both good and bad), and according to some new episode spoilers, Kefla is soon going to get a new power-up!

What’s Next for Kefla

Spoilers for DBS eps.115-118. pic.twitter.com/buMD9cLTyd — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 7, 2017



As you can see above, the episode synopses for DBS 115 and 116 pretty much lay out the scenario:

Goku battles Kefla in SSB form, but finds that he’s still having trouble defeating the Universe 6 warrior.

While pushing himself to win against Kefla, Goku drops out of SSB when he inadvertently triggers his Ultra Instinct power.

With Goku gaining and advantage by using Ultra Instinct, Kefla limit break into a new power up in order to have a chance in this crucial match.

The real question that we have yet to answer is: what sort of power-up could Kefla display?

What’s the Kefla Power-Up?

Both Kale and Caulifla have shown great growth during the Tournament of Power, as the former has gained control over the wild energy of her Berserker form, and the latter mastered the Super Saiyan 2 transformation. The running theme for both warriors has been gaining control over their energy and reaching the potential of the Universe 7 Saiyans; in a fused form, that steady upgrade in power could increase exponentially.

Right now, SSJ3 and SSB are two transformations that Goku and/or Vegeta can count as advantages over the Universe 6 Saiyans. However, if Kefla were to combine massive wild energy with precise control, Kefla could conceivably reach the Super Saiyan God form. Not only that, but SSB Kefla would almost certainly outclass SSB Goku or Vegeta – which could mean that the match between Goku and Kefla is decided by a much more important factor: time.

With Kefla being formed by a Potara fusion, there are limits to how long that fusion can last; same goes for Goku in his Ultra Instinct state. That leaves the question of which warrior will burn out first, and what state will he or she be in afterward?

We’ll find out soon enough on upcoming episodes of Dragon Ball Super – which airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

