Could Dragon Ball Super’s Enhanced Majin Buu Defeat Beerus?

The latest entry of Dragon Ball Super’s manga has shown Majin Buu go through some serious changes. Brought to the Planet Namek by the Galactic Patrol, Buu assisted in fighting the ancient wizard Moro, who collected the Dragon Balls to make his nefarious wishes. When the initial fight between Moro and Buu ended, the former Majin switched places with the absorbed “Great Lord of Lords”, one of the original Kaio-shins. With a clear power boost and more abilities at his disposal, would Buu have a chance against the God of Destruction, Beerus?

With this hypothetical fight, this wouldn’t be the first time that Majin Buu and Beerus came to blows. In the initial arc of Dragon Ball Super, Beerus and Buu fought over who would get the last of the pudding during Bulma’s birthday party. Obviously, Buu ate whatever he could get his hands on, causing Beerus to lay the smack down on him. This acted as not only a good barometer of the power difference between the cat God and the marshmallow monster, but also a nice transition from the final villain of Dragon Ball Z into the world of Gods with Dragon Ball Super.

So right now, Beerus hasn’t gained any new strength, from what we know of, since the his first appearance. Majin Buu has gained new abilities and powers, and may have some much needed experience and fighting prowess from the mentality presented by the “Great Lord of Lords”. However, even with all of these facts, we would still give the victory to Beerus at the end of the day.

Beerus as the God of Destruction has power levels that we had never seen before his appearance. Obviously, the revelation of a new world of gods introduced viewers to much more powerful beings but a fact remains, we haven’t actually seen Beerus at full power yet! While we can’t be certain if Beerus would be able to claim victory against Goku in his Ultra Instinct form, we can be sure that when he fought Goku in his Super Saiyan God form originally, he was simply toying with him.

Meanwhile, while Buu was able to readily beat Moro, Moro’s strength is more based around his ability to sap energy from others. We don’t know for certain how the ancient wizard would have fared against Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta because he sapped their strength before they could get a good hit in. We’ll have to keep an eye out for power levels as the new arc moves forward, but from what we’ve seen, it’s Beerus all the way.

What do you think of our results of this battle? What points would you add to the clash between Majin Buu and Beerus? Let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Beerus.

