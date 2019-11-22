Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku Six Months to Finish His Training

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is ramping up the war between Moro and the Z Fighters, as Goku and Vegeta continue their training off planet to get ready for their showdown with the diabolical magician. After the titanic clash between Gohan and Moro’s artificial warrior, OG73-1, ended, the horned antagonist decided to not press forward with his energy stealing conquest, but rather, give the two Saiyans more time to dedicate to their training in order to boost their power levels. With their energy increased, Moro will hope to absorb the efforts of their hard work, giving Goku an additional six months to build his strength!

So how does Goku get six months of training time when Moro only gave them two months to prepare? Well thanks to the “Hyperbolic Time Chamber”, or “Room of Spirit And Time”, that Merus introduced to Goku, it seems that the Saiyan hero is going to have some extra time to learn from the Galactic Patrolman. Seeking to better understand the transformation that is “Ultra Instinct”, Goku could not have picked a better trainer than Merus.

Merus, of course, is more than he seems, with the last few pages of the chapter hinting at the fact that the long running theory of the Galactic Patrolman’s background may in fact be true. With Whis and the Grand Priest meeting one another, it seems that they are keeping an eye on the training session between Goku and Merus, hinting at the idea that the space police officer may be an angel himself! What happened in Merus’ past to make him stop being an angel and instead be a cop will surely be revealed, but it also reveals just how he is able to fight on the same level as Son Goku.

With Vegeta continuing to train on Yardrat, learning new techniques of his own, will Goku finally be able to fully master Ultra Instinct in order to defeat Moro? Will the other Z Fighters learn new tricks themselves for the upcoming battle?

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.