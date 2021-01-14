Dragon Ball Super's New Arc Appears to Revisit Bardock

✖

Dragon Ball Super has never been shy with its violence, and the Saiyan race is proof of that by itself. The fighters are often referred to as barbaric savages who prize pride over all else. Of course, this reputation is what led Frieza to fear them, and it seems one of the most famous Saiyans ever is about to make a comeback of sorts. After all, Bardock is far from forgotten, and it looks like he will play into the new arc of Dragon Ball.

The surprising tease was made recently when Dragon Ball Super put out its new manga draft. The series released a few pages of chapter 68 ahead of schedule, and its first few panels contained a flashback. It was there fans watched as Frieza and his minions took over a planet long ago, and a Great Ape was shown in battle who looks familiar.

Granola wakes up from a nightmare. He’s been having “that dream” again. Thankfully, OG73’s condition has stabilized, and so far no one’s come chasing them. pic.twitter.com/ZmUixek27C — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 14, 2021

After all, the ape is shown with a unique scar on its face. The mark has only ever been seen on one person before now, and you guessed it! That person is none other than Bardock. Dragon Ball Super fans are convinced this Great Ape is Bardock once he has transformed, but his facial scar made it through the ordeal. And if this is the case, Goku is in trouble.

It seems the manga's new villain had their race wiped out by the Saiyans in this raid, and Granolah is holding a grudge. If the man discovers Goku is Bardock's son, you can bet no one on Earth will be safe as our villain will seek revenge tenfold. But if Granolah hopes to make a dent in Goku, well - he better have some power that outperforms Ultra Instinct!

