Dragon Ball Super Introduces a New Race of Refugees

Dragon Ball has a whole multiverse working behind the scenes these days, and Universe 7 is just a part of its grand scheme. Over the years, Goku's world has grown significantly, and the addition of Beerus informed the Saiyan of how easily a group of people can lose their planet. After all, Beerus isn't the first guy to mess with planets willy nilly, and that is why a new group of refugees has surfaced in the manga.

However, fans are fairly confident Beerus isn't to blame for this group's woes. The most recent update from Dragon Ball Super doesn't pin the blame on the God of Destruction. Instead, chapter 69 simply says the Sugarians lost their home decades ago, and they've been planet-hopping ever since.

The Sugarians are a new race to the Dragon Ball multiverse, and they have taken up lodging on Cereal, the home planet of Granolah. The sniper is kind enough to give fans a brief history of how the refugees came to reside in his ancestral home, and it turns out the move all came down to money.

"After our planet was ravaged by Freeza's army, the Heeters swooped in and started to rebuild. The Sugarians had lost their own planet and were roaming through space at the time, so they paid well for this planet. This place became their home, so we decided to move to this mountain," Granolah recounted.

Nowadays, the Sugarians live in an enclosed city where they live a rather normal life. The group is friendly to Granolah and his Namekian housemate. In fact, their personable behavior is rather endearing, and it matches their cute design. The people all resemble tiny axolotls given the fins on their faces. The amphibious creatures are clearly living a better life on Planet Cereal now that they have a home, but the same cannot be said for Granolah as he's struggling to move on with life.

