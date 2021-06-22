Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Vegeta's Battle With Granolah

✖

Goku and Vegeta have changed significantly since they first met one another on the battlefield during Dragon Ball Z, with the pair of Saiyans holding a friendly rivalry with one another wherein they will take turns battling against a new opponent, and such is the case with the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga. As Goku has had his hands full against the intergalactic bounty hunter, it will definitely be interesting to see how the Prince of the Saiyans fares, especially with his training beneath the God of Destruction Beerus seemingly giving him some new tricks.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 73, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll dive into spoiler territory.

Goku and Granolah's battle is definitely one of the most unique that the Saiyan warrior has participated in, with the bounty hunter's wish making him the "strongest being in the universe," while simultaneously shortening his life span to only three years. Of course, the shocking secret that Son discovers during their battle is that Granolah wasn't just holding back his power, but was in fact splitting his strength between two forms, having created a cloned body to harbor half his strength. We've seen the likes of Krillin, Piccolo, and Tenshinhan use this move in the past, but never to this insane extent.

With Goku using the power of Perfected Ultra Instinct, he discovers that even with this giant boost, it isn't enough to come close to defeating Granolah, who appears back in the picture and knocks Son down a peg using his ability to see his opponents vital points. Revealing that he was holding back his strength in preparation of Freeza, who ordered the elimination of his people the Cerealians, Vegeta finally steps into the picture.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Prince of the Saiyans has a good idea of Granolah's origins at this point, taunting Granolah that he will continue the battle between the Saiyan Race and the Cerealians:

"If you're so intent on killing off every last Saiyan, then I'll use all I have to put you in the ground. The tribe that's about to extinct is the Cerealians."

Vegeta has always been a step behind Goku, especially when it comes to Ultra Instinct, but the next chapter, hitting on July 20th, is sure to give us a better idea of his development with his training beneath the God of Destruction.

Do you think the Prince of the Saiyans stands a chance against Granolah?