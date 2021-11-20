Dragon Ball Super Hints That Bardock Was Much Stronger Than We Thought

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga continues to tell the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and while this new entry doesn’t feature Bardock at all in a flashback as the previous installment had, the Namekian Monaito hints at the idea that Goku’s father might have been stronger than we thought. In the original Dragon Ball Z movie that focused on Bardock, his power level was around 10,000 which placed him on a higher pedestal than Nappa, but still had him weaker than Vegeta at the time, leaving us to wonder if he was hiding his true strength.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following Granolah learning that the Heeters murdered his mother, the intergalactic bounty hunter wasn’t too thrilled with his Namekian father figure who had allowed him to work for the criminal organization for so many years. Monaito explains that it was simply the only way that they could survive, leading Vegeta to question whether Bardock was truly able to defeat Gas, to which the Namekian responds:

“He sure did. That’s how we survived.”

“Bardock was a low-class warrior as far as I know. Was Gas really that weak?”

“Nope, just the opposite. Gas was very strong, but…”

Unfortunately, Monaito wasn’t able to finish his thought and reveal the truth behind Bardock, as the Heeters were able to summon the Eternal Dragon and wish for Gas to become the new strongest being in the universe. Gas always seemed to be quite strong, but now that he has been granted amazing new powers by Cereal’s Dragon, he has hit a new plateau as he is able to defeat both Granolah and Goku. With Vegeta attempting to give the member of the Cerealian race a Senzu Bean, it goes to show how much the Prince of the Saiyans has changed since his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, Bardock was shown to achieve the level of Super Saiyan in the television special, Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock, wherein Goku’s father was flung into the past, but we aren’t sure if these events will actually play out in the current arc.

What do you think of this newfound revelation? How strong do you think Bardock truly was?