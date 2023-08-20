Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 96 Released: Read

Dragon Ball Super manga is now back in action with the next major chapter in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and now fans can check out the newest step with the release of Chapter 96 of the manga! Dragon Ball Super's manga has been spending the last few months working through an adaptation of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the chapters released thus far have been getting things closer and closer to the final fights of the movie with some of the power ups fans have been excited to see unleashed in the manga.

Dragon Ball Super ended its previous chapter with the debut of Piccolo's godly Orange Piccolo form, and the manga takes this to the next step with the next major fight now being set up with the end of the chapter. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 has been released with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and sets up an original fight not seen during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero manga that uses some of the prequel materials the manga had with Goten and Trunks before the movie arc stated.

What Happens In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 picks up right after Piccolo uses his newly acquired Orange Piccolo form, and things quickly fall apart for the Red Ribbon Army thanks to Piccolo, Gohan, and Pan's efforts. It's here that Gamma 1 and 2 realize that Piccolo and the others aren't the real bad guys in the situation, but don't really have enough time to settle as Magenta activates the in the works Cell Max and unleashes it on the world. Now it's a full on fight between Earth's Z Fighters and the giant sized Cell.

But as the chapter continues to build towards the next phase of the fight against Cell Max, there's a bit of a shake up as Goten and Trunks are throwing themselves into the fight as the Saiyaman heroes that they were during the prequel arc released ahead of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc in the manga. It's a tease that things might unfold differently than they did in the movie, and that makes the manga more curious than before.

