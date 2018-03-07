‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Back A Favorite Gohan Outfit

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power may be coming to an end very soon (as well as the series as a whole), but the manga version of the series has just kicked off its own Tournament of Power.

Toyotaro, who’s writing the mange run of the series, has made many changes to the Tournament of Power’s proceedings, but one major change has fans really appreciative: Gohan’s Piccolo inspired outfit.

In the anime series, Gohan dressed like his father Goku for the Tournament of Power and this was more reminiscent of look he had in the Buu saga of the series after he reached his Mystic Gohan transformation. Fans were appreciative of this in general since Gohan reached the levels of power he had during Dragon Ball Z.

But Toyotaro’s extra bit of fanservice is even more of a throwback, calling back to the Piccolo inspired purple gi that he wore in the Cell saga. The hilarious jabs fans have made at this look is that Gohan dressed like his father in the anime series, but dressed like his real father in the manga series.

Piccolo and Gohan’s relationship being closer to Goku’s has been one of the more pervasive in-jokes and observations of the Dragon Ball fandom ever since Piccolo started training Gohan in Z, so if Piccolo and Gohan share many of the same moments they did in the anime series than fans will surely make even more of the father-son jokes than they had before.

Nevertheless, it’s great to see Gohan don the purple gi once again, and is a great throwback to Dragon Ball Z.

