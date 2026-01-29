Japan’s Top Five Anime of Fall 2025 Look Surprisingly Different From the Global Favorites

Japan’s top five anime of fall are filled with high-fantasy tropes that were not as successful globally, highlighting the nation’s different tastes. Fall 2025 was one of the biggest anime seasons in recent years, as fans witnessed the release of the final season of My Hero Academia, bringing the series’ nearly decade-long run to an end. Naturally, it was met with widespread acclaim, with each episode of the season earning a rating above 9 on IMDb, making it the first regular-season anime to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, the season also saw the continuation of the shonen genre’s rising title Gachiakuta, whose second cour continued to dominate on Crunchyroll.

Last but not least, despite its poor anime quality, One-Punch Man season 3 still ranked among the popular titles, bad popularity, perhaps, but popularity nonetheless. These series clearly defined the top anime of fall 2025 on the global charts. However, Japan, the home of anime, painted a very different picture. According to PR Times, which cited rankings from Japan-based streaming giant ABEMA, none of these three titles made the country’s top five. Instead, Japan’s audience gravitated toward high-fantasy and isekai tropes, rather than the shonen series dominating the global scene.

Japan’s Top Five Anime of 2025 Are Dominated by High-Fantasy Isekai Tropes

Image courtesy of Sunrise

The streaming giant ABEMA determined Japan’s top five anime by compiling viewer data from anime streamed between the week of September 9, 2025, and the week of December 29, 2025. Topping the chart was My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s, produced by Sunrise, the studio best known for Code Geass and Gundam. The second spot was claimed by Spy × Family Season 3, while the remaining titles once again leaned heavily into high-fantasy and isekai tropes. These included, in order, Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill Season 2, and A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai. Aside from Spy × Family, it is clear that Japan was largely engrossed in isekai-driven series.

Three of the anime on this list revolve around the trope of protagonists being transported to another world, where they are given new opportunities and a fresh start in life. These stories typically unfold as high-fantasy adventures, featuring battles and gradual power growth that eventually elevate the main character to hero status. While Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon is not technically an isekai, it is still set in a fantastical world, with a revenge-driven narrative that ultimately evolves into a harem trope. Spy × Family stands out as the only title on the list with broad global popularity. Overall, the data clearly shows that Japanese audiences are particularly drawn to fantasy elements and second-chance narratives.

Although there is no definitive explanation for why these themes resonate so strongly, Japan’s stressful work culture may offer some insight. High-fantasy settings and second-life narratives provide an appealing form of escapism, allowing viewers to momentarily step away from reality. As a result, Japan’s top five anime of 2025 stand out as strikingly different, highlighting a noticeable cultural gap from global viewing trends.

