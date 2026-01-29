Hulu to Finally Get English Dub for One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Finales

Hulu is finally going to get the English dub release for one of Shonen Jump‘s biggest grand finales with a new update coming soon. It’s been a pretty good year for anime as there have been a number of new shows that fans have been waiting to see in action, and Hulu has been offering some key exclusives that are now airing as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. But thankfully that’s far from all as there are still some new anime releases that fans can look forward to through the rest of the Winter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This includes the English dub release for one of the biggest anime last year, My Hero Academia. The eighth and final season of the series wrapped up its run late last year, and Hulu has confirmed as part of their February 2026 lineup that the final season’s English dub will be streaming with the service beginning on February 6th. This will be the entire slate of episodes for the final season, so My Hero Academia fans will be able to check out the dub all in one go.

My Hero Academia’s Final Season English Dub to Release With Hulu

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON runs for 11 episodes in total and picks up right after the events of Season 7. Izuku Midoriya and the heroes are in the throes of the final fights against All for One and Tomura Shigaraki, and are putting everything they have into bringing all of the chaos to an end. It’s a straight shot to the finale too as the anime directly adapts the final few chapters from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release, but there’s still plenty of room for new materials in the anime.

My Hero Academia’s final season is one explosive event after another, and the English dub releasing with Hulu means fans will finally be able to check it out all at once when it hits. It’s also the perfect opportunity to go back and check out the original anime release too. That’s even more important as the grand finale caps off ten years of work, but thankfully there’s still one final release for the long running anime on the way outside of currently airing spinoffs.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia’s anime has officially come to an end, but there’s still one special release planned for the future. Titled “More,” My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be officially making its debut on May 2nd in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episode outside of Japan when it hits. This special extra episode takes place after the events of the anime’s grand finale, and fleshes out more of the future seen for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes. Now it’s just a matter of actually getting to see it in action.

My Hero Academia has also announced some major plans for the anime’s 10th anniversary, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of My Hero Academia with fans around the world,” a Toho spokesperson said about My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary. “This milestone represents not only a decade of unforgettable stories, heroic characters, and epic battles, but also the incredible support and passion of our global audience.” Plans include a special concert, this new anime release and more so fans have a lot to look forward to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!