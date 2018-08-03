‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Reveals Alternate Kefla Fusion

The Tournament of Power has already had many changes made in the Dragon Ball Super manga, and the most recent of these had to do with the fan-favorite fusion of Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla, Kefla.

But while the two originally fused in order to fight against Goku in the anime, they fuse instead in the manga in order to keep Kale from destroying herself.

In the manga, Kale unleashes her Super Saiyan strength and is overwhelmed by it. Though her power allows her to eliminate four universes completely in a quick fashion, this also means that her power is slowly killing her body as she loses control more and more.

But unlike in the anime, Kale never gets control of this power so the only good solution to this is for Cabba to get her to wear the Potara earring (which eliminates him in the process) and for she and Kale to fuse into Kefla. Another small, but big change in the manga is that Kefla’s fusion comes at full power already.

She’s already in her strong Super Saiyan 2 form, which didn’t happen immediately in the anime. Kefla fuses at first, but then goes into her Super Saiyan forms as a way to show off against Goku. But in the manga, since her fusion is brought out in a different way, it only makes sense to expedite the transformation.

Besides, it’s already leading to some major fights fans never got to see in the anime such as a tease to an original to the manga fight with Gohan.

