New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Shares First-Look At Its Villain

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks away from having its first film go live. The franchise is slated to hit theaters in Japan this December to follow up the Tournament of Power. However, there is another story coming for Son Goku, and fans just got a first-look at its big villain.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super is continuing through manga these days. With the blessings of creator Akira Toriyama behind it, the series has just kicked off a brand-new arc which no anime has touched before. Of course, this means a new villain will be brought to canon, and the baddie looks like none other fans have seen.

So, if you thought Cell was weird, just wait until you meet the series’ most recent troublemaker.

Goku Vs Mysterious Enemy [Escaped Prisoner] A New Formidable Enemy Appearing in "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" Arc

As you can see above, the first-look proves the new Dragon Ball Super villain is far from human. In fact, the renegade prisoner appears to be some sort of ram hybrid Covered in blue fur, this unnamed villain has curled horn protruding from its head, and his narrowed red eyes look very unfriendly. The villain completes his look with a long white beard and flowing cloak, giving him a bulky frame next to infamous baddies like Kid Buu.

So far, there is very little information on who this new character is, but fans do know he’s very strong. The manga recently delved into its new ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc, and it was there Goku learned about the hybrid. It turns out the villain has escaped custody from the force, prompting the Galactic Patrol to take Mr. Buu in hopes to getting the baddie under control. However, it sounds like Goku will be forced to take on this villain some point soon, leaving fans rather curious about the hybrid’s power levels.

