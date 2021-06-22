Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's Real Strategy All Along

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter revealed Granolah's real strategy all along when it came to fighting Goku and Vegeta. Before fighting the Saiyans, Granolah had been told by the Heeters that they were on the way. This had given him time to prepare for the upcoming fight, and it seemed like his preparations ended with a strategy that he would try and pick them off from afar when Goku and Vegeta had initially arrived. But as the fight against Goku continued further with the newest chapter of the series, it's revealed that he had other plans in store.

The newest chapter of the series continued from the previous cliffhanger in which Goku was struggling to land a notable hit on Granolah thanks to how many surprises Granolah had in his arsenal. Goku's still struggling to do so, but even when it seems like had the upper hand thanks to a new level of mastery of his Ultra Instinct Granolah had another major surprise for him. His real plan was actually to stand back and observe while using a clone to fight the Saiyans.

Chapter 73 of the series sees Goku struggle against Granolah for a bit before ultimately using his Mastered Ultra Instinct state. His new mastery of it gives him a more angelic self that Granolah was unable to take advantage of, but as Goku does his usual thing of trying to talk to his opponent when he feels like he's going to win, Granolah catches him by surprise again. It's revealed that he's actually been watching the fight inside his ship from afar.

Splitting his power in two, he had sent a clone to fight against Goku and Vegeta. He wanted to save as much of his strength as possible for a fight against Freeza, and this ended up working in his favor even more as he was able to scope out Goku in his Ultra Instinct state and figure out all of his weaknesses without needing to really fight him in person. It makes sense as a strategy for a sniper, and really cements how much differently he operates than the straightforward Goku and Vegeta.

This certainly makes this fight against Granolah much more complicated than it seemed at first, but what do you think? How do you feel about Granolah's strategy here?