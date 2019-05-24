Dragon Ball Super Surprises With Moro’s Retreat Strategy

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has had fans praising the new storyline that delivers a sinister sorcerer plundering the planet Namek of its Dragon Balls and resources. Moro is the newest villain in the Dragon Ball canon, and he has the ability to sap the energy not just from the planet, but from the individuals he faces such as Goku and Vegeta. In the latest chapter, Moro has managed to successfully make all the wishes he wanted and escaped using a method that fans may find surprising.

This particular arc has seen fan excitement rise with scenes that are different from what we’ve seen before. Whether it be Majin Buu beating down Moro by detaching his hands, Buu giving the reins of his body to the “Great Lord of Lords”, or Moro managing to make his wishes to Porunga, the arc delivers significant twists and turns. With Moro being confronted by Goku and Vegeta after having his magical powers restored, the ancient wizard escapes by using a combination of his old skills and a new technique familiar to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moro has shown his ability to take control of the Planet Namek, not just in absorbing its energy but having the ability to change the landscape beneath his feet for his betterment. Before the two Saiyans are able to pounce, Moro manages to blast energy from the core of the planet, facilitating his escape. With his magical powers now at their fullest, Moro manages to hide his energy, making him effectively invisible from them.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Moro is proving to be one of the most interesting villains that Dragon Ball Super has presented during its run, in both the manga and the anime. The horned villain gives off vibes similar to that of the original King Piccolo, but has much more power to show for it. While the anime is currently on hiatus following the release of the Dragon Ball Super movie, Broly, rest assured that fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing this manga storyline portrayed in the anime.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Have you enjoyed the current arc of the manga so far for Dragon Ball Super? Is Moro one of your favorite Dragon Ball villains? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.