Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Universe 7 and 6 Mirrors

Dragon Ball Super is no stranger to parallel universes, and fans know that very well. While the idea would have seemed ridiculous back in Dragon Ball Z, the anime’s latest endeavor opened up the possibility with the Tournament of Power. As it turns out, there are 12 Universes in Dragon Ball with a corresponding twin, and it turns out some more mirrors have appeared.

After all, Universe 7 and Universe 6 have their connections, and it turns out Botamo and Magetta are no exception.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met new parallel characters to Universe 6. Fans will remember the universe in question debuted new fighters way back in the Tournament of Power, and two of them were Botamo and Magetta. The former got famous thanks to its Winnie the Pooh aesthetic, and Magetta teamed up with the bear-like fighter more than once.

And now? Well, it seems Universe 7 has revealed its mirrors for the fighters.

The two characters made their debut as villains imprisoned in one of the Galactic Prisons out in space. The duo were kept locked up in the place Moro escaped, and they managed to do the same when the wizard busted them out with his third wish. As you can see above, Botamo’s mirror looks more like a panda in Universe 7, and Magetta has some solid upgrades to his robotic armor. Now, fans are excited to see what these two fighters can do, so Goku better be prepared! These fighters won’t be anything like the Universe 6 foes he faced down during the series’ last arc.

