Dragon Ball Super Gets Heavy With A Deadly Vegeta Reverie

Dragon Ball Super knows what it takes to prompt reactions from fans. For better or worse, the franchise has gotten real good at making fans emotional, and the manga proved so big time with its latest chapter.

Oh, but this time it seems Vegeta is the one to blame. The Saiyan may lean into his anger more often than not, but his recent run at recompense has got fans real emotional.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Vegeta. The Saiyan will have to team with Goku soon to take on Moro a second time, and the pair know the battle may be their last. As such, Vegeta takes a moment to speak with a Namekian elder, and it’s there the man reflects on his past.

“Given that I slaughtered all those Namekians years ago, how do you feel about me,” the Saiyan asks.

“You speak of the attack on Elder Tsuno, right? We do not forget these things so easily,” the elder says, but he continues on to say this:

“Grudges and hatred can only bring about further conflict. The Namekian people are not so foolish as to indulge in such things. We only wish to preserver peace on our home world, nothing more.”

For Vegeta, the Saiyan can relate to the request whether or not he likes it. The fighter hails from Planet Vegeta, a world that was ravaged by war and unease thanks to Freeza. The elder’s desire to have the Namekians live in peace is one which Vegeta can relate to now, and he takes that message to heart. After all, the Saiyan goes into the final battle set on saving the Namekian race, and fans are eager to see how far Vegeta will go to make that happen.

So, were you surprised to see Vegeta open up about this piece of his past? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!