New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Officially Reveals Mastered Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball Super fans have been anxious to see the next episode of the series, especially after waiting for two weeks, and now that the time is here, everything is being unveiled.

Including the full reveal of Goku’s mastered Ultra Instinct state, silver hair and all, in a new preview for the series in the Animate Times.

The preview for Episode 129 went out with a final tease for Goku‘s final Ultra Instinct form but the full look of its mastery wasn’t officially unveiled until now. Despite littering marketing materials for the series in video games, statues, home video release covers and the like, fans have yet to see the mastered Ultra Instinct state rendered in the anime series.

Now that the series is heading toward the finale of both the Tournament of Power and the series overall, fans are more and more anxious to see if the series could wrap up the final battle between Goku and Jiren and the finale in a satisfying way. But by the looks of the preview images, the rematch is at least heading in the right direction.

Since the final battle will deliver (how much screentime the Ultra Instinct mastery gets on the episode is another worrying matter), fans are definitely hoping it leads to a great final episode.

Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku, and the Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBallSuperairs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.