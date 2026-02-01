Shonen Jump Cancels Its First Series of Februrary 2026

As the second month of the year rolls in, Shonen Jump prepares to axe one of its most promising series yet again. Last month, both the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform ended eight series in total, out of which seven of them were cancelled ahead of time. Not to mention that some of the cancelled titles, such as Otr of the Flame and Harukaze Mound, were quite major series in the magazine. Shonen Jump often cancels series, although unofficially, when they fail to gather a wide audience or profit in volume sales. So far, it appears February will be yet another challenging month for new manga, as Shonen Jump+ has already confirmed the first series’ ending.

Lunatic Terrapop by Hisaya Hashida, which was released in September 2024, will reach its climax with Chapter 35 on February 13th. It’s the first serialized manga by Hashida and gathered a small but dedicated fanbase that appreciated the unique sci-fi premise. The update comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information on all things related to Shonen Jump. The manga has released 34 chapters so far on a biweekly schedule and is all set for its finale. All the chapters are available to read on the official Manga Plus app, although there is no information about the translated volumes.

What Is Lunatic Terrapop About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in a world where mysterious creatures, known as Cryptids, have been recognized as alien life forms and are dealt with accordingly. Seventeen-year-old Satsuki Moriyama started dating three months ago, but one of their dates turned into a nightmare. As her boyfriend, Sasaki, is pulled by a spaceship, Satsuki tries to grab onto him, only to end up in the same conundrum.

After gaining consciousness, she finds herself trapped inside the spaceship and meets two aliens who inform her that they are in need of humans to serve as sources of energy called Ajappers. The only reason they are after Sasaki is because he is a rare intelligent creature who possesses over 97,000 Ajappers, while others usually have 100 or even fewer than that. Seeing that the aliens have no plans of letting Sasaki go, Satsuki offers to collect almost 100,000 Ajappers from other aliens in order to set her boyfriend free. Believing she won’t be able to complete her end of the bargain, the aliens grant her only a year to meet the conditions before they appear again.

Since she is naturally athletic, Satsuki has no problem dealing with lower-level aliens, but even after five months, she is nowhere near achieving her goal. On the other hand, her power keeps increasing as she fights more powerful monsters. However, in her quest to save the one she loves, Satsuki catches the eye of a mysterious duo who notice her power. The story continues as she navigates the almost impossible challenge to save Sasaki while also exploring the truth behind these alien attacks.

