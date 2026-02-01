Naruto’s Live-Action Movie Could Be Filming Sooner Than You Think

A live-action Naruto feature film has been in the works for a while, and a new report has revealed that filming for the new project could be happening much sooner than fans might expect. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga series has been one of the standout franchises from Shonen Jump, but it’s yet to make the jump to live-action like many of its counterparts despite being around for much longer and having such a massive fanbase. But that’s all changing soon with a new live-action movie that has been on the back burner for the last few years.

A Hollywood produced Naruto live-action feature film has been at various stages of development since the project was first confirmed to be in the works back in 2017, but things have been developing even further towards its most complete version yet with a new director, writer and more attached with the creator’s blessing. According to a report from notable scooper DanielRPK, Naruto’s live-action film is slated to even begin filming later this year to really get this process started.

Naruto Live-Action Film Reportedly Filming Late 2026

Unfortunately not much more is revealed about the new Naruto live-action film despite its potential filming in late 2026, but this does line up with the director’s current projects. The live-action movie took a huge step forward in late 2024 when it was confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Wonder Man, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was attached to direct the Naruto movie for Lionsgate (who have been attached to the live-action adaptation pretty much since the beginning).

Cretton will be producing the Naruto live-action movie alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham. Cretton is also co-writing the film alongside Tasha Huo, but updates on than matter have yet to be revealed. If the film is truly going to begin filming later this year following Cretton’s time with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s going to be a big move forward as fans are waiting to find out potential casting news and more for this new version of the classic series.

Naruto’s Creator Approves Live-Action Movie

Fans of Naruto’s original anime and manga can also rest easy knowing creator Masashi Kishimoto has met with, and even approves of Daniel Destin Cretton handling the live-action movie. “When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto,” Kishimoto stated when the live-action movie was first announced.

“After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto,” Kishimoto continued. “In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process.” No release date or window has been revealed for Naruto’s live-action outing as of this time.

