New Free Steam Horror Game Releases to a 100% User Review Score

A new and free Steam horror game has released, and it currently has a 100% user review score. Of course, it being completely free is probably inflating its score, as is the low number of user reviews so far, the product of it being new and a smaller release from developer Happy Accident Studios, who previously put out games in 2025 and 2024. As for Steam Deck compatibility, it is listed as “Unknown,” so those with the Valve handheld will have to download the game and test it out for themselves.

The new free horror game on Steam is called Terminal Lucidity, which is a puzzle horror game that is described by user reviews as being as hard as it is good. In other words, if you like challenging puzzles, it will provide this. If you don’t like hard puzzles, it is probably not going to be for you. To this end, because the game is new and a more niche release, there is no help to be found online for its puzzles, making it even more challenging. Meanwhile, one user review likens its plot to the first Portal game.

A Free Puzzle Horror Game With a Great Atmosphere

In the game, you play a lone technician who has been sent on routine maintenance for a network of supercomputers beneath the earth. Things go sideways, though, and you need to learn the language of a series of terminals to unlock the truth.

“This is awesome! Really fun systems-based puzzle game,” reads the top user review for the game. “I’m nearing the end now, I believe, once the game “opens up” a bit, it gets really exciting. Great problem-solving game, 1000% recommended.”

Another user review adds: “Enjoyed so much, first started playing with my sister, then with a friend, and spent so many hours cracking all the codes!”

It is unclear how long the PC game takes to beat. There are user reviews with a couple of hours sunk into the game, but then others with dozens of hours in the horror game. That said, one user review notes that there is no saving, so this may be why some runtimes are so long. After all, both horror games and free games are usually not very long, and it is both of these things.

