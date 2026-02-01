One Piece Ignites the First and the Biggest Spark of the Final War

The One Piece manga is finally back, depicting the current events on Elbaph Island after more than half a year spent in flashback, unveiling the past of Elbaph’s previous king. With Elbaph under attack by the God’s Knights and their intention to capture the children to force the land of the giants to bend the knee to the World Government and become its ally, the nation finds itself in a dire predicament. With Imu also using the Reversi attack to turn Dorry and Brogy into demons fighting on their side, it was strongly implied that the God’s Knights were gaining the upper hand.

However, the latest chapter marks a major turning point. As Loki, the Straw Hats, and the New Giant Warrior Pirates emerge back into the Realm of the Sun from the depths below, the situation shifts dramatically, positioning the giants as the first and greatest threat to the World Government in the impending final climactic war. One Piece Chapter 1172, titled “The Elbaph I Dreamed Of,” features Elder Jarul declaring that he is not afraid of the God’s Knights and refuses to bend the knee. Citing Harley’s prophecy, which foretells a great division in the world, Jarul declares that Elbaph will stand against the World Government from this point forward.

One Piece Confirms the Giants as the First Force to Oppose the World Government in the Final War

Ever since the Harley Mural was revealed, it became clear that the series is building toward a climactic war with multiple forces at play, led by the Sun God against the demons. With the revelation of Imu’s abilities and their positioning as the demonic force, there is little doubt that the World Government stands as the true enemy in the final war, with Luffy representing the Sun God. As the mural also depicted other figures, most notably the giants, a decisive moment was needed to solidify their role. The latest chapter does exactly that, clearly confirming Elbaph and the giants as allies of the Straw Hats in the final war.

In retrospect, the Elbaph arc has consistently shown how the giants have been tormented by the World Government, despite only wanting to coexist with humans and live in peace. That oppression has finally reached its breaking point, positioning Elbaph as the literal biggest threat to the World Government, with Loki leading the charge. As the current battle has yet to conclude, the emotional stakes may rise even further, with the possibility of Jarul’s death reinforcing the giants’ resolve against the World Government. If anything, the Elbaph arc has repeatedly hinted that One Piece is heading toward an inevitable final war, making it satisfying to see the series firmly establish the giants’ role in that conflict with meaningful and compelling stakes.

