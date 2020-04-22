Dragon Ball Super: Was Moro a God of Destruction Candidate?

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc introduced fans to one of the most peculiar villains in the sequel so far with Planet Eater Moro. After Super brought the idea of the multiverse and their God and Angel overseers, one of the major questions fans have had about the franchise as a whole is how someone becomes one of these gods. Seeing Toppo transform during the Tournament of Power opened up a whole new wave of questions as it implied that anyone could be deemed to be the next Destroyer, but this also implies that there were candidates before Beerus, Ciampa, and the others.

As Planet Eater Moro continues to demonstrate unbelievably strong magic powers, an ancient knowledge that comes from being over 10,000,000 years old, and an apparent recognition of the Ultra Instinct power, this begs one major question, could Moro have been one of those candidates for the God of Destruction?

All we know about Moro's past at this point is that he once fought and lost to the Grand Supreme Kai over 10,000,000 years before the events of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. In this time he did age, but was instantly restored to his prime abilities thanks to devouring energy from New Planet Namek and a successful wish on the Dragon Balls. Although he didn't know about the Dragon Balls initially, he's revealed through his fights with Goku and Vegeta that he's hiding something.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Could that something be that he was once slated to be a God of Destruction? It's not entirely off the table as the parameters to become one have not exactly been set in stone just yet. As we've seen with Beerus and the other gods, it doesn't take a pure heart to efficiently run the universe as their job is simply to destroy planets without potential.

It's a slash and burn type of universal growth, and Moro's ability places him perfectly within this realm. His magic allows him to completely destroy planets (and might even be his own way of mirroring the Hakai ability through backdoor means), and Hakai is a tool anyway. It's something the other gods need to do their jobs, but Moro can do that on his own!

Moro even says that his power has transcended the gods in the latest chapter, so what if he decided to go out on his own after he learned the limits of being a destroyer? There is quite a bit still left unexplained as to what Moro's magic actually comes from or how it works, and him being a former God of Destruction candidate would definitely help some of it click together!

But what do you think? Is it possible that Moro was on his way to being a Destroyer before something happened? What qualifications do you think it takes to become one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.